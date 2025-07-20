House fire claims life of daily wage worker near Bengaluru: Report

In a tragic incident, a daily wage worker was killed in his sleep as a fire overtook his home near Bengaluru on Friday night. The incident occurred in the Doddabelavangala area in Doddaballapura. The deceased has been identified as A Udaykumar, who was 35 years old, The Times of India reported. House fire near Bengaluru kills labourer: The deceased had a habit of smoking and drinking, the report said.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru school tragedy: 7-year-old falls from moving bus, crushed under rear tyre

The tragedy unfolded after midnight, when Udaykumar, who was sleeping in the house alone that evening, died as the fire overtook his residence. His mother, Arasamma, a widow, was away visiting relatives at the time of the incident, the report stated.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru's domestic violence cases rise amid low conviction rates: Report

Officials investigating the case said Udaykumar struggled with longstanding habits of drinking and smoking, and had reportedly visited a neighbourhood liquor store before returning home that night. Authorities believe the fire may have started because of a lit cigarette that was discarded near his bed, inadvertently sparking the fatal accident.

ALSO READ | BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj questioned for over three hours in Bengaluru realtor murder case

In a separate incident, a seven year old boy lost his life as he fell out of a moving school bus and came under its rear tyre.