Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
House fire claims life of daily wage worker near Bengaluru: Report

ByHT News Desk, Bengaluru
Published on: Jul 20, 2025 12:04 pm IST

A daily wage worker, A Udaykumar, was killed in a fire at his home near Bengaluru while he slept. The fire likely started from a discarded cigarette.

In a tragic incident, a daily wage worker was killed in his sleep as a fire overtook his home near Bengaluru on Friday night. The incident occurred in the Doddabelavangala area in Doddaballapura. The deceased has been identified as A Udaykumar, who was 35 years old, The Times of India reported.

House fire near Bengaluru kills labourer: The deceased had a habit of smoking and drinking, the report said.
House fire near Bengaluru kills labourer: The deceased had a habit of smoking and drinking, the report said.

The tragedy unfolded after midnight, when Udaykumar, who was sleeping in the house alone that evening, died as the fire overtook his residence. His mother, Arasamma, a widow, was away visiting relatives at the time of the incident, the report stated.

Officials investigating the case said Udaykumar struggled with longstanding habits of drinking and smoking, and had reportedly visited a neighbourhood liquor store before returning home that night. Authorities believe the fire may have started because of a lit cigarette that was discarded near his bed, inadvertently sparking the fatal accident.

In a separate incident, a seven year old boy lost his life as he fell out of a moving school bus and came under its rear tyre.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
