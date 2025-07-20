Bengaluru school tragedy: 7-year-old falls from moving bus, crushed under rear tyre

A seven-year-old boy in Magadi, on the outskirts of Bengaluru died after he fell out of a moving school bus on Friday. He was fatally crushed under its rear tyre, reported The Times of India. A 7-year-old boy died after he fell from moving school bus in Bengaluru.

According to the report, the victim, L Rajat, was a Class 2 student at SBS School in Magadi Town and a resident of Hosapalya in Janata Colony. He was returning home with his 10-year-old sister, Dushita, when the horrifying incident occurred. The siblings were among the first to board the bus and usually the last to get off.

Police identified the bus driver as R Vinod, 35, who has now been arrested and booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Investigators say the accident happened due to multiple lapses on Vinod’s part.

How the incident unfolded?

The journey began like any other day, with Rajat and Dushita seated near the door of the bus. About 30 students regularly use the vehicle, which reportedly has a female attendant assigned to supervise children. However, the crucial error came when Vinod resumed driving without ensuring the bus door was securely shut.

During the ride, the loosely latched door swung open. Instead of stopping the vehicle, Vinod allegedly asked young Rajat to close the door. As the child got up and moved closer, he lost balance and fell out. The rear wheels of the bus ran over him before anyone could react. Vinod rushed the injured boy to a nearby private hospital, but Rajat had already succumbed to his injuries.

“Vinod failed in two critical responsibilities,” said an investigating officer. “First, he did not check whether the bus door was properly locked before starting. Second, he irresponsibly asked a small child to shut the door while the bus was in motion. This negligence cost a life,” the officer was quoted as a saying by the publication.

Rajat’s parents, Lokesh and Radha, are daily-wage workers originally from Hanur in Kollegal. The loss of their son has left the family shattered and has drawn attention to the often-overlooked risks associated with school transportation in semi-urban and rural areas.