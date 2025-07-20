Bengaluru man lured via gay dating app, robbed and assaulted, two arrested: Report

In a disturbing incident from Bengaluru, a 31-year-old man was conned, confined, and robbed after being baited through a gay dating app. The victim had downloaded the app after browsing LGBTQ platforms online, reported The Economic Times. What began as an attempt to make a connection turned into a nightmare when he was deceived by individuals with criminal backgrounds. Two arrested in Bengaluru after conning a man from gay-dating app. (Pixabay/Representative)

Man was robbed after he met a person through the dating app

According to the report, the victim, a private company employee from North Bengaluru, had purchased a minimal three-day pass for ₹1. He was soon contacted by a person named “Sufi,” who revealed his face during a video call and asked Sahil to share his phone number for continued conversation. They agreed to meet on July 5 in Govindpura.

Sufi lured the victim to a shed near a paying guest facility in Vyalikaval Layout. Upon arrival, another man appeared, claiming to be the shed’s owner. He falsely accused the victim of being involved in illegal activity, then proceeded to snatch his phone. Soon after, a second accomplice joined and physically assaulted the victim, while Sufi stood by, revealing his role in the setup.

When he tried to escape, Sufi restrained him. The attackers then demanded access to his digital wallet and threatened him with death if he refused. Under pressure, the victim transferred ₹1,000 and was forced to call friends and extract an additional ₹2,260 before being allowed to leave.

Initially hesitant to file a report due to fear of social stigma, the man finally approached police on July 9 and lodged a complaint. Investigators arrested 26-year-old Sufiyan alias Sufi and his 24-year-old associate Mateen.