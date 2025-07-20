Bengaluru techie's viral X post on grocery store sparks debate on survival in quick-commerce era

As quick-commerce platforms like Zepto and Blinkit continue to reshape how urban India shops for groceries, a recent X post from a Bengaluru techie has reignited the conversation around the survival of traditional kirana stores. The post, which highlights how one local grocery store has successfully adapted and thrived despite competition from e-commerce and organised retail giants, has struck a chord, and also stirred debate. The post, which highlights how one local grocery store has successfully adapted and thrived despite competition from e-commerce in Bengaluru.(AFP)

In his now-viral post, Amarnath Shivashankar shared the story of a 40-year-old grocery store near his home in Bengaluru that has managed to hold its ground despite the rapid rise of online delivery platforms and big-box retailers.

“I have a 40-year-old local grocery store near my house in Bengaluru. They accept cash, cards & UPI. Their product quality is top notch. They deliver goods home. They even ship grocery items abroad through a courier service operator,” he wrote.

Calling it true innovation, Amarnath praised the shop for going “the extra mile” to stay relevant and customer-focused. He added that while large chains like D-Mart and Reliance Mart, or fast delivery apps like Zepto and Blinkit have disrupted the market, this store's business remains unaffected.

“Quality and customer centricity is all that matters,” he wrote. “There’s no point complaining about big players entering the market. Competition is real. Everyone has to face it.”

Amarnath concluded by pointing out the economic reality: “We can’t mix socialism in the world of capitalism. Customers go where it’s convenient, affordable, and where quality is good.”

The post sparked a flurry of responses, with many users either agreeing wholeheartedly or offering counterpoints. One user disagreed, arguing that the problem is less about quality or service and more about systemic imbalance.

“No small retail shop can survive long-term. It’s not about competition, it’s about monopolies. A significant chunk of consumer goods today are controlled and packaged by a handful of major corporations,” the user wrote.

Another user, however, took a more optimistic view, drawing parallels to previous disruptions.

“When cab aggregators came, people feared for autos. When the Metro was introduced, they feared it would kill buses. But in reality, everything has found its own place to survive and thrive,” they noted.

Some commenters emphasised the need for a level playing field.

“There must be fairness in competition. A tortoise can’t outrun a rabbit—but that doesn’t mean the tortoise shouldn’t be in the race. This is where government policy must step in,” a third user added.