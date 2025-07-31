Bengaluru plans 300 km of roads along stormwater drains to combat traffic: Report

In a move to enhance road infrastructure and ease traffic congestion, Maheshwar Rao, the Chief Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - which is Bengaluru's civic and administrative agency - has instructed officials to begin road development near Hosakerehalli Kodi Road in the RR Nagar zone, specifically within the buffer region surrounding local stormwater drains, according to a report by The New Indian Express. The ambitious ‘Sanchara Yukta’ program aims to construct 300 kilometres of roads across Bengaluru, promising improved connectivity and infrastructure resilience during monsoon seasons. (Representative image)(PTI)

While visiting the area for an inspection, Rao emphasized that necessary land for the project could be secured using the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) system — a policy tool allowing builders to obtain additional development rights elsewhere in exchange for relinquishing land for public projects. He also examined nearby junctions and directed teams on-site to carry out road repairs to ensure smoother vehicular flow in the neighbourhood, the report stated.

ALSO READ | Major cyber heist at Bengaluru crypto firm linked to North Korean hackers ; Employee under investigation : Report

Adding to this initiative, BS Prahallad, who serves as the Technical Director for Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE), spoke about a wider initiative under the ‘Sanchara Yukta’ programme. The plan aims to build 300 kilometres of roadways along stormwater drain buffer areas throughout the city. Within this broader framework, RR Nagar is set to receive around 70 kilometres of new roads, the report said.

ALSO READ | ‘ Will blast India from Pakistan ’ : Bengaluru apartment on edge after wall scribble sparks bomb scare

Prahallad noted that constructing roads in these spaces — often underutilized — is expected to significantly improve access between key localities and help alleviate the growing problem of urban gridlock. The strategy aims to make effective use of available land while keeping city infrastructure resilient, particularly during heavy monsoon seasons when stormwater drains are most active, the report noted.