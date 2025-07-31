‘Will blast India from Pakistan’: Bengaluru apartment on edge after wall scribble sparks bomb scare

Panic gripped residents of the Alphine Pyramid Apartment complex in Bengaluru’s Kodigehalli on Wednesday after a chilling message threatening a terror attack was found scrawled on a wall inside the premises, said a report in India Today. The handwritten note read, “Will blast India from Pakistan”, triggering immediate alarm among the residents. A bomb threat on an apartment's wall in Bengaluru triggered panic among residents. (Pic for representation)

Home to nearly 300 families, the apartment complex was swiftly cordoned off after the message came to light. Residents quickly alerted local authorities, prompting the deployment of bomb disposal squads, sniffer dogs, and intelligence officers to the scene. The teams combed the property thoroughly to rule out the presence of any explosive devices.

Speaking to reporters, police officials confirmed that the situation had been brought under control but added that investigations were ongoing to trace the source of the threat. “We are checking the CCTV footage and verifying all possible angles. At this point, we cannot confirm if the message has any credibility,” a senior police officer is quoted as a saying.

The incident has added to growing concerns over a recent spate of bomb threats across Bengaluru. Just a week earlier, on July 23, police had recovered six gelatin sticks concealed in a plastic bag at the Kalasipalya bus stand. The discovery at one of the city’s busiest transit points triggered a rapid response from local police and the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), who secured the area and conducted an in-depth sweep.

Earlier still, on July 18, chaos erupted across the city when over 40 private schools received bomb threat emails early in the morning. Schools in areas such as Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Kengeri were among those affected. The ominous email, sent from the ID roadkill333@atomicmail.io, carried the subject line “BOMBS INSIDE THE SCHOOL” and claimed that explosives containing TNT had been planted in classrooms.

While no explosives were ultimately found in the schools, the scale and frequency of recent threats have led to heightened security protocols citywide.

In the case of the Alphine Pyramid Apartment, police are also examining whether the threatening wall message was a prank or a more serious warning.