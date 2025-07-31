Influencer frenzy on Bengaluru's Church Street: Cops detain German creator with 20M Instagram followers

German digital creator and influencer Younes Zarou, who commands a massive following of over 20 million on Instagram, found himself in a brief run-in with Bengaluru police on Wednesday evening after his visit to Church Street attracted an unexpectedly large crowd. Younes Zarou, a German influencer with over 20 million Instagram followers was detained by Bengaluru on Wednesday evening.

Also Read - Who is Shama Parveen Ansari, the Bengaluru woman linked to Al-Qaeda propaganda?

Take a look at the video

The social media sensation, known globally for his eye-catching illusion videos and public stunts, had earlier announced his plan to visit Church Street through an Instagram post that read, “Church Street, we are coming.” The post went viral, prompting hundreds of fans to gather at the popular city hangout in anticipation of his arrival.

As the crowd swelled, police personnel from the Cubbon Park station were alerted and rushed to the scene. Citing public safety concerns, officers intervened and escorted Zarou away from the spot. Authorities explained that any event or gathering of such scale in a high-footfall area requires prior permission.

Months after the deadly stampede during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) victory parade, which claimed 11 lives, Bengaluru Police decided not to risk another such incident and picked up Zarou from the scene. However, he was released later as Zarou took instagram to announced that he is free now and thanked senior officers. “I am survived and I am fine. Bengaluru is not for beginners. Thanks to the police chief, without him I think I would be somewhere else now.” Zarou told on Instagram post.

Also Read - ‘Bengaluru is India’s economic engine, but...': Tejasvi Surya flags metro delays, fare hike in Lok Sabha

Church Street, located in the heart of Bengaluru’s central business district, is a major pedestrian zone frequented by locals, tourists, and influencers alike. The incident comes just months after British pop icon Ed Sheeran was similarly stopped from performing a surprise street gig at the same location. Sheeran’s impromptu act was halted mid-performance, while singing his hit Shape of You, after police learned he had not secured permission for the public performance.