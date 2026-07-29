Chandigarh: PU scholar dies of ‘electrocution’, triggers panic, stir

A PhD scholar of the department of microbiology at Panjab University (PU) died of suspected electrocution from exposed live wires near Girls’ Hostel 8 on Tuesday morning. Protest at PU V-C's office after a PhD scholar dies of electrocution. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The incident, which took place on a waterlogged stretch between the hostel and the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), once again highlighted the threats posed by exposed live wires at public places.

The deceased was identified as Jyoti, 28, a resident of Mahendergarh, Haryana. She was a senior research fellow at the microbiology department and was in the final stages of completing her thesis.

She was first spotted lying in the rainwater near some electrical junction boxes by Vansh Raj, a helper at PU, while he was heading to work on his cycle around 9.20.

Raj, who was among the first responders, said that he initially tried to pull her to safety using a bag. Later, he got hold of a wooden stick and dragged her out of the water.

“Other passersby joined in soon and we rubbed her feet to revive her before an ambulance arrived,” he said.

She was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where doctors declared her brought dead.

While a post-mortem examination could not be conducted on Tuesday – her family could not complete the required formalities as they reached the city late afternoon around 4, a medical officer at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, said there were no visible external injuries on her body.

Dr Amandeep Singh, professor, department of forensic medicine, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32, explained that electrocution can occur from both high and low-voltage wires. “If a large pool of water becomes live, the current can pass through different parts of the body – it won’t have a single entry point. External injuries may not always be visible in such cases. A post-mortem helps confirm electrocution in such cases,” he said.

According to electrical experts, the junction boxes at the spot where the girl was found usually carry three-phase electricity of around 440 volts, which can be fatal if current leaks into rainwater.

A spokesperson for Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) said the university manages its own electrical system and the area does not fall under the firm’s jurisdiction. The sub-divisional officer responsible for the area, Lakhwinder, could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Jyoti’s maternal uncle, Sunil Kumar, told the media that she had been on call with her mother when the incident took place, and that her mother had heard her scream before the call got disconnected.

Students lock V-C office

Soon after the news of the student’s death spread, panic spread across the campus. A student from Hostel 8, said, “The stretch where the incident took place is frequented by students of Government Model High School, Sector 25. In fact the school is located just opposite the mishap spot. The incident reflects the sheer negligence on part of PU authorities.”

In the afternoon, multiple student unions gathered outside vice-chancellor Renu Vig’s office and locked the gates, demanding her resignation. They also sought the resignations of chief security officer Vikram Singh and executive engineer Sunil Thakur. They alleged that Jyoti had died due to the negligence of campus authorities.

So much so that the spot where the mishap took place was not covered by closed-circuit television cameras.

As tempers flared, students also tried to barge into the V-C office. Vig stepped out of the office briefly in the afternoon and told mediapersons that thorough investigation will be ensured in the matter. She added that the victim’s family was demanding ₹3 crore compensation and a job at PU for her brother. The family was still in talks with PU authorities at the time of the filing of the report.

Jyoti’s father, Ravinder, is a farmer while her mother is a homemaker. Students took out a candle march later in the evening.

The family also put out a video late at night demanding that the case should be registered, naming the relevant authorities for negligence.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur confirmed that a case of death by negligence has been registered at the Sector 11 police station.

Prof Rajat Sandhir of the department of biochemistry said, “It is extremely sad that a young life has been lost. Rain caused waterlogging and the girl appears to have stepped into a live electrical source. We must ensure such incidents do not happen again,” he said.

Meanwhile, condolences and a call for accountability poured in from the political quarters. Member of Parliament (MP) Manish Tewari expressed grief over the student’s death. “Extremely saddened at the demise of a young PHD scholar Ms Jyoti because of electrocution at @OfficialPU

My condolences to the family of Ms. Jyoti. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder or causing death by a rash and negligent act must be registered and the matter needs to be properly investigated by the police,” he wrote on X.

Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee president HS Lucky said, “Parents across the country send their children to such institutions with hopes of higher education and a secure future, but if the safety of students cannot be ensured even in a modern city like Chandigarh and in an institution of such repute as PU, then no one responsible for the administration can escape accountability,” he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in a communication stated, “The death of a promising PhD scholar due to electrocution is a huge embarrassment for the entire administration. The university administration, which squanders crores of rupees in the name of security, can no longer escape the responsibility for this institutional murder.”