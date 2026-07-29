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    Panchkula pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, one booked

    According to the complainant, Parmod,42, a security guard posted at Gate 1 of Apple Mandi, heard the sound of a collision at around 8.15 pm on July 27

    Published on: Jul 29, 2026, 08:33:04 IST
    By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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    Pinjore Police on Tuesday registered a case against an unidentified motorcycle rider after a 46-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Shimla-Zirakpur highway near Apple Mandi in Pinjore on Monday night.

    An FIR has been registered under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of an eyewitness security guard. (HT File)
    An FIR has been registered under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of an eyewitness security guard. (HT File)

    An FIR has been registered under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of an eyewitness security guard.

    According to the complainant, Parmod,42, a security guard posted at Gate 1 of Apple Mandi, heard the sound of a collision at around 8.15 pm on July 27. When he rushed to the spot, he found a motorcycle bearing registration number PB70M-6827 and an injured pedestrian lying on the roadside.

    Using the victim’s mobile phone, he informed the family members, while a passerby, identified as Jasvinder, shifted the injured man to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, for treatment.

    The victim was later identified as Jai Bhagwan,46, a resident of Dream Home Society, Kishanpura-Dhakoli, Zirakpur, Punjab. Police said he was declared dead at the hospital.

    He was employed at Apple Mandi along with his brother, Satish. The complainant alleged that the motorcycle rider was driving at a high speed in a rash and negligent manner when he hit the pedestrian. The rider fled the scene while shifting the victim to the hospital. The complainant stated that he would be able to identify the accused if produced before him.

    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Panchkula Pedestrian Killed In Hit-and-run, One Booked
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