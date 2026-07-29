Heavy rains cost MSRTC Pune ₹2.5 crore

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Pune division has suffered an estimated revenue loss of around ₹2.5 crore in July due to widespread disruption to its bus operations caused by heavy rainfall and road closures. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Pune division has suffered an estimated revenue loss of around ₹2.5 crore (HT)

According to officials, the closure of the Pune–Mumbai Expressway during the first week of July, following heavy rains and landslides, forced the corporation to cancel several services and divert many buses, affecting passenger numbers and revenue collection.

Although services on the Pune–Mumbai corridor have gradually returned to normal after traffic resumed on the expressway, operations on the Konkan route continue to remain affected as the Tamhini Ghat road is still closed.

The continued closure of the Tamhini Ghat has disrupted a key road link connecting Pune with the Konkan region. Several bus services have either been cancelled or diverted via longer routes, resulting in increased travel time, higher operational costs and inconvenience to passengers. Officials said the prolonged disruption has affected both daily commuters and seasonal travellers, besides causing substantial financial losses to the Pune division.

“We have suffered an estimated revenue loss of nearly ₹2.5 crore during July due to the disruption caused by heavy rains and road closures. We are hopeful that the Tamhini Ghat route will reopen before the Ganesh festival, enabling us to restore normal services and meet the expected surge in passenger demand,” said Arun Siya, divisional controller, MSRTC Pune.

Every year, thousands of people from Pune and neighbouring areas rely on MSRTC buses to reach districts such as Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Raigad for the Ganesh festival.

“We hope the government restores the road before the festive season as our family travels to Ratnagiri every year by an MSRTC bus,” said Santosh Mandake, a resident of Parvati.

Another passenger, Priya Patil of Hadapsar, said, “MSRTC buses are the most affordable and convenient mode of transport for Konkan-bound passengers during the Ganesh festival.”