PMPML targets underperforming buses, conductors under lens

Apart from tightening checks on ticketing practices and conductors found depositing less cash than actual collections, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has now turned to advanced technology and data analytics to identify loss-making bus operations and plug revenue leakages. A detailed analysis carried out using a newly-introduced software platform has found that nearly 150 buses have been generating passenger revenue nearly 30% lower than the system average, prompting the PMPML administration to seek explanations from depot managers. The administration has directed depot managers to determine the reasons behind the unusually low earnings. (HT)

Mahesh Awhad, PMPML chairman and managing director, said, “We have instructed all depot managers to thoroughly examine the reasons behind the low revenue generated by these identified buses and submit a detailed explanation. If the findings show that passenger demand on a particular route is genuinely low, we will consider redeploying that bus to a route with better ridership to improve operational efficiency. However, if a route has adequate passenger traffic but the revenue remains significantly below expected levels, it raises serious concerns about ticketing practices or revenue collection.”

“In such cases, strict departmental action will be initiated against conductors or any other personnel found responsible. Our objective is to use technology and data analytics to eliminate revenue leakages, strengthen accountability and ensure that every rupee earned by the PMPML is properly accounted for,” Awhad said.

Currently operating around 1,670 buses on 404 routes across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the PMPML earns approximately ₹1.5 crore in daily passenger revenue. Notwithstanding, the public transport utility continues to operate under financial stress, leading the administration to intensify efforts to improve operational efficiency and boost earnings. Alongside the crackdown on ticketing practices, the transport undertaking has started using technology-driven analysis to identify routes and buses that are consistently underperforming. As part of the exercise, the PMPML has analysed five years of ticketing data using the advanced ‘cargo FL’ software platform, which enables detailed examination of ticketing and operational data. The latest assessment – primarily based on passenger numbers and daily revenue recorded between July 20 and July 24 – has identified 150 buses, earnings of which are significantly below average. Detailed information – including route numbers, bus numbers and conductors deployed on these services during the review period – has been shared with the respective depot managers for further investigation. The administration has directed depot managers to determine the reasons behind the unusually low earnings. The PMPML staff have been asked to verify whether the decline is due to genuinely low passenger demand on specific routes or whether it points to irregularities in ticket issuance or revenue collection. Based on the findings, the PMPML will decide whether route rationalisation is required or disciplinary proceedings should be initiated against the concerned personnel.