‘Refund our tax!’: Multilingual protest in Bengaluru ignites debate over shoddy infra

Residents in Bengaluru's Balagere area have come forward and staged a unique and peaceful protest this week, demanding accountability from government officials over the state of city infrastructure. With major traffic snarls, crumbling roads, and chronic delays in development projects plaguing the city, frustrated locals gathered in a show of solidarity — demanding either genuine improvements or a refund of their hard-earned tax money. Frustrated residents of Bengaluru's Balagere area staged a peaceful protest this week, calling for either improved infrastructure or a refund of their taxes. (Screengrab)

They held up placards that read, “Refund our taxes, we will build our city.” The protest captured attention not only for its message, but also for its inclusivity. Residents called for a change in multiple languages, including, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and English, making it clear that their protest transcended language and identity. Their core demand was for dignified, functional civic infrastructure and responsible use of public funds.

The video made rounds on social media, garnering attention from several quarters, with many residents agreeing with the sentiment. “Bro destroyed language debate, raised real debate,” a user wrote in reply.

“This should be done all over India! No service, no tax,” another said.

Taxpayers demand accountability

The protestors expressed exasperation over the lack of visible progress in their neighbourhoods, where roads were left unasphalted, footpaths were torn up and commute became harder than ever. With frequent traffic congestion and slow-moving construction work becoming a daily ordeal, many alleged apathy, feeling as if their basic civic rights were being overlooked.

The protest remained peaceful, serving as both a statement and a plea for change — and a reminder to authorities that Bengaluru’s citizens expect to see real return on their investment in the city’s future.