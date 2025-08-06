‘Yawning DCM, sleeping CM’: BJP attacks Karnataka govt over DK Shivakumar's ‘yawn' moment

The ruling Congress in Karnataka has come under a scrutinizing lens after a viral video caught the Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, stifling a yawn when quizzed by reporters about deadlines for repairing Bengaluru’s battered roads. The clip, shared by Times of India, shows Shivakumar responding with a conspicuous yawn when asked if officials had been given any timeline to repair the city’s pothole-ridden streets. The opposition BJP criticized the government’s handling of ongoing traffic and infrastructure issues in Bengaluru, exacerbating public frustration over persistent road woes.

The opposition BJP jumped at the opportunity to criticize the party and its leaders, attacking their governance in what turned out to be a political slugfest on social media. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka took to social media platform X to post, “Yawning DCM, Sleeping CM – God save Karnataka and Bengaluru.”

The Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka has been under pressure over its handling of civic issues, incessant traffic and road woes in Bengaluru. The city has been dealing with substandard infrastructure, delayed construction projects and urban gridlock for the past many years.

Major routes such as Outer Ring Road, Silk Board and Whitefield are frequently listed among the worst affected by traffic jams and poor maintenance. Ongoing Metro construction and sporadic rainfall also contribute to near-daily gridlocks and dangerous driving conditions, leading to persistent public frustration. With city authorities struggling to keep up with rapid urbanization, unpredictable weather, and soaring vehicle numbers, pothole-free roads are a distant fantasy for many residents.