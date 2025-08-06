Bengaluru saree shop’s ChatGPT-style display ad goes viral, fascinates the internet

Bengaluru, often in the spotlight for its tech-savvy and offbeat culture, has once again caught the internet’s attention, this time, for how a local saree shop casually used a ChatGPT-style prompt in its display, blending tradition with tech in the most Bengaluru way. An image of the store’s creative mobile ad design has gone viral on X.(X/@os7borne)

An image of the store’s creative mobile ad design has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), showing a ChatGPT-style mobile interface asking, “Why is Varamahalakshmi festival celebrated?”, a nod to the upcoming festival on August 8, when saree shopping traditionally peaks across South India.

The ad is being hailed as a fresh spin on digital marketing, replacing the once-trendy Google search bar-style ads with something more current and uniquely Bengaluru.

“Local saree shop in Bangalore using ChatGPT mobile interface for an ad is a first. Earlier it would be the Google search bar design. Just Bangalore things I guess.,” wrote one user, sharing the image that has since been widely circulated.

Adding to its digital-first charm, the saree store also reportedly offers modern fintech features. According to an X user, the shop offers, "pay for 11 months, get 1 month’s worth free" scheme, effectively encouraging shoppers to splurge a little more on festive fashion.

The unique display has sparked comparisons to another recent viral moment from the city: a photo of a Bengaluru auto driver casually watching a Naval Ravikant podcast while navigating traffic. That image, too, was dubbed “peak Bengaluru” and resonated with the city’s unique blend of hustle, intellect, and street-level innovation.

As one commenter put it, “Only in Bengaluru can a saree shop and an auto driver both go viral for tech-savvy moments.”

