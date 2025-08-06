Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bengaluru saree shop’s ChatGPT-style display ad goes viral, fascinates the internet

ByAnagha Deshpande
Updated on: Aug 06, 2025 07:49 am IST

The ad is being hailed as a fresh spin on digital marketing, replacing the once-trendy Google search bar-style ads with something more uniquely Bengaluru.

Bengaluru, often in the spotlight for its tech-savvy and offbeat culture, has once again caught the internet’s attention, this time, for how a local saree shop casually used a ChatGPT-style prompt in its display, blending tradition with tech in the most Bengaluru way.

An image of the store’s creative mobile ad design has gone viral on X.(X/@os7borne)
An image of the store’s creative mobile ad design has gone viral on X.(X/@os7borne)

An image of the store’s creative mobile ad design has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), showing a ChatGPT-style mobile interface asking, “Why is Varamahalakshmi festival celebrated?”, a nod to the upcoming festival on August 8, when saree shopping traditionally peaks across South India.

(Also Read: Bengaluru auto driver spotted listening to Naval Ravikant podcast while driving, internet amazed)

Check out the post here:

The ad is being hailed as a fresh spin on digital marketing, replacing the once-trendy Google search bar-style ads with something more current and uniquely Bengaluru.

“Local saree shop in Bangalore using ChatGPT mobile interface for an ad is a first. Earlier it would be the Google search bar design. Just Bangalore things I guess.,” wrote one user, sharing the image that has since been widely circulated.

Adding to its digital-first charm, the saree store also reportedly offers modern fintech features. According to an X user, the shop offers, "pay for 11 months, get 1 month’s worth free" scheme, effectively encouraging shoppers to splurge a little more on festive fashion.

The unique display has sparked comparisons to another recent viral moment from the city: a photo of a Bengaluru auto driver casually watching a Naval Ravikant podcast while navigating traffic. That image, too, was dubbed “peak Bengaluru” and resonated with the city’s unique blend of hustle, intellect, and street-level innovation.

As one commenter put it, “Only in Bengaluru can a saree shop and an auto driver both go viral for tech-savvy moments.”

(Also Read: Bengaluru traffic alert: Avoid these key roads during VVIP visit today)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Bengaluru saree shop’s ChatGPT-style display ad goes viral, fascinates the internet
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On