Bengaluru metro's yellow line to open on Aug 10: Check stations, timings and fare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bengaluru Namma Metro's Yellow Line on August 10 in the city, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya announced on Sunday. The stations on the line include key hubs like Silk Road and BTM Layout.(HT Photo/Sakib Ali)

“Hon. PM Sri @narendramodi Ji's visit to Bengaluru on August 10 will be a landmark moment for Bengaluru South. He will not only inaugurate the long-awaited Yellow Line Metro operations but also lay the foundation stone for Metro Phase 3 - a project that received Cabinet approval within the first 100 days of his third term,” Surya said in a post on X.

The Yellow Line metro project meets the August 15 deadline which had been decided for its completion. Surya said that this was possible due to PM Modi's personal insistence that the metro line be opened for public without delay.

Yellow Line stations, timings and fare

The Yellow Line, which covers a distance of 19.15 km from RV Road to Bommasandra, comprises 16 stations on the route and has been built at a cost of ₹5,056.99 crore.

The stations on the line, which include key hubs, are – RV Road, Ragi Gudda, Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, Central Silk Board, Bommana Halli, Hongra Sandra, Kudlu Gate, Singa Sandra, Hosa Road, Beratena Agrahara, Electronic City, Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahar, Huskur Road, Hebba Godi and Bommasandra, according to News18.

The trains on the line will run between 5 am and 11 pm, which is the same as the operational hours for the rest of the metro network, according to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The trains will run at 25-minute intervals, with three driverless train sets on the network initially, according to a Deccan Herald report.

The maximum fare charged for the metro line will be ₹90, while the minimum fare will stand at ₹10. The daily ridership for the Yellow Line after its launch is expected to be around 25,000 passengers, with an expected daily revenue of ₹10-15 lakh.