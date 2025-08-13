Search
30-year-old engineer robbed, harassed at knifepoint in Bengaluru PG accommodation

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 13, 2025 09:14 pm IST

Police said a probe is underway to identify the accused and recover the stolen items.

A 30-year-old assistant engineer with BESCOM was allegedly robbed at knifepoint by an unidentified man inside her paying guest accommodation in Judicial Layout, police said.

The man allegedly pressed a knife to her neck, demanded her gold bangle, and "molested" her while "threatening to harm" her if she resisted, said police.(Representational Photo/PTI)
According to a complaint with Yelahanka police, the woman, who had been staying at the address for about 15 days, returned from work at around 3 pm on August 11 when an unknown man knocked on her door. Believing it to be another occupant, she opened it.

The man allegedly pressed a knife to her neck, demanded her gold bangle, and "molested" her while "threatening to harm" her if she resisted. When she struggled to remove the bangle, he demanded cash, police added.

She told him to take money from her vanity bag on the bed. While he was distracted, she ran into the bathroom, locked the door, and raised an alarm. The accused allegedly fled with her two mobile phones.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / 30-year-old engineer robbed, harassed at knifepoint in Bengaluru PG accommodation
