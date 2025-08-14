‘The best city in India’: North Indian man lauds Bengaluru after moving from Delhi. Here's why

A young professional who relocated to Bengaluru in 2022 has taken to Reddit to call the city the “best in India,” sparking a wave of agreement online. In a detailed post, the man - originally from North India - reflected on how his move from Delhi to Bengaluru completely reshaped his views on work, lifestyle and personal growth. Bengaluru has been hailed as "the best city in India" on social media by a north Indian man who shifted after being in Delhi for three years. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

The Redditor, who spent three years in Delhi before shifting south, admitted that he expected more of the same - tight deadlines, pressure-packed weekdays and the typical weekend escapes to bars or clubs. But Bengaluru had other plans.

“When I first came here for my job, life felt like the same rat race - work 5 days, kill yourself with deadlines, then hit some bar or club on weekends to “prove” you’re chill,” he wrote.

However, a comment from his local friend over how only few native Kannadigas frequented such spots changed his perception and “Three years later, I’ve completely left that scene behind,” he wrote.

What also impressed him was Karnataka’s approach to governance. From entertainment and employment initiatives to affordable movie tickets, he noted that there’s a visible effort to support young people. “In most other states, the government barely notices you exist,” he wrote.

The man also compared the work cultures in Delhi and Bengaluru, writing that bosses are micromanagement champions in Delhi-NCR. “In Bengaluru? I spend 6 months a year working from home, even though the official policy is “3 days a week in office.” My skills and results matter more than my physical presence,” he said.

He also commented on the facilities the city has to offer. From infrastructure to opportunity, he feels Bengaluru offers a rare mix. “Honestly, you won’t find this combination in many other cities in India,” he shared.

“Came for the job, stayed for the growth, respect, and lifestyle upgrade. Bengaluru just hits different,” he concluded.

How social media reacted

His post quickly gained traction, with many users echoing his sentiment. “Good weather, jobs, great food, bars, clubs, malls, metro connectivity. Most of the people at the clubs are North Indians,” a commenter said.

“One thing you missed is how nice the people are here. In north Indian cities you find lot of thugs. Also the general treatment of service class people like maids, cook and driver are better,” another user wrote.