Rapido steps into food delivery with 'Ownly' app in Bengaluru, a no-commission challenger to Swiggy, Zomato: Report

Rapido, the ride-hailing platform known for its bike taxis and autos, has just expanded its horizons — this time into the food delivery space. The company has rolled out a new service called ‘Ownly’, a standalone food delivery app that’s now live in select parts of Bengaluru, namely, Koramangala, HSR Layout and BTM Layout. Rapido's new app 'Ownly' features popular restaurants and charges flat delivery fees based on order value, aiming to compete with Swiggy and Zomato.(Screengrab (X))

Unlike traditional food delivery platforms that take a significant cut from restaurants, Ownly is positioning itself as a commission-free alternative. Instead of charging eateries a percentage of the order value - which can go as high as 30 per cent on other platforms - Rapido’s new app adopts a flat-fee per order model, the NDTV reported. As a result, the company claims that food prices are up to 15 per cent lower compared to competitors.

Ownly promises “no hidden charges” and delivers restaurant food at what it calls “offline prices”, directly through the app. Available now on Google Play, the app features well-known food chains like Faasos, EatFit, Krispy Kreme, and Wow! Momo, with most meals priced below ₹150 — appealing to those watching their wallet.

How delivery charges work

For orders under ₹100: restaurants pay ₹10 for delivery, while customers are charged ₹20. For orders between ₹100 and ₹400: the delivery cost rises to ₹25 plus GST. For anything above ₹400: expect a delivery fee of ₹50.

According to an earlier agreement with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), these charges cover deliveries within a 4 km radius, with restaurants footing part of the cost.

Before its official debut, Rapido had been piloting Ownly within its employee network to iron out the experience. The company plans to leverage its existing two-wheeler fleet — already active across its bike taxi and parcel delivery services — to power its food logistics.

From rides to restaurants

Rapido launched in 2015 as a bike taxi platform and has since evolved into a broader mobility player, adding autos, delivery services, and even cabs to its portfolio. With the launch of Ownly, Rapido is now eyeing a slice of the food delivery market — taking on industry titans Swiggy and Zomato with a radically different model.