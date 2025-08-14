Heavy rain in Bengaluru kills three, damages over 800 roads and 1000 homes: Report

The ongoing monsoon has left a trail of destruction across Bengaluru, with nearly 878 roads suffering damage and over 343 kilometres of roads affected, according to recent figures shared in the state Assembly. The situation has gone beyond infrastructure — 1,114 homes have also reported rain-related damage and three fatalities have occurred due to tree collapses. The BBMP is providing compensation and implementing preventive measures, while Bengaluru's residents call for improved road conditions and safety as potholes become a major concern.(PTI)

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, in a written statement, confirmed that the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) has released compensation to the families of the deceased and is taking additional steps to control the damage, the Deccan Herald reported. Among them are building retaining walls along stormwater drains and implementing other preventive measures, especially in low-lying, flood-prone areas.

Bommanahalli hit hardest; Flood complaints surge in south and east zones

Among the worst-affected areas, Bommanahalli zone topped the list with nearly 150 km of damaged roads. Meanwhile, a large number of residents from South and East Bengaluru have reported water entering their homes during heavy downpours, according to the report.

The deteriorating condition of city roads has not gone unnoticed by the public. Daily commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders, are raising alarms about road safety. Many have questioned the city's preparedness and called for better road-laying practices ahead of the rainy season.

BBMP promises repairs, cites monsoon limitations

In response, BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao assured that road repair work is ongoing despite the challenges posed by monsoon weather.

Potholes are being patched, and we’re working in coordination with Bengaluru Traffic Police to identify and address key trouble spots, he said, as quoted in the report. However, he admitted that major repair work will have to wait until the rains ease.

Flood-prone zones mapped, work in progress

Deputy CM Shivakumar also shared that the BBMP had identified 218 flood-prone locations across the city. By the end of July, corrective action had been completed at 169 of these spots, with work planned for the remaining 49 areas. the report stated.