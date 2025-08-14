Rapido introduces ‘Ownly’ food delivery app offering low-cost meals in this city

Rapido has launched its new food delivery platform, ‘Ownly’, in India with a focus on providing affordable meals. The app currently operates in select areas of Bengaluru and is available only on the Google Play Store. Rapido launches ‘Ownly’ app in Bengaluru to deliver low-cost meals under Rs. 150 using a zero-commission model.(HT_PRINT)

According to TechCrunch reports, Ownly will run on a zero-commission model for restaurants, aiming to offer food at rates comparable to offline outlets. The platform’s pricing includes staple items such as rice and eggs for under Rs. 100, while at least four meals are priced at Rs. 150 or below. Rapido plans to keep prices around 15 percent lower than other major platforms like Swiggy and Zomato.

Ownly App: Delivery Fees and Service Coverage

Before its public release, Ownly underwent closed pilot testing in specific Bengaluru localities. The launch follows discussions between Rapido and the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) regarding terms for restaurant onboarding. Under the agreed structure, partner restaurants will cover the delivery fee for orders within a four-kilometre radius, which will replace the commission-based system common in the industry.

Delivery charges are set at Rs. 20 for smaller orders within the four-kilometre limit and Rs. 25 for orders above Rs. 100. Rapido has stated there will be no platform fee, packaging costs, inflated pricing, or other extra charges.

Currently, Ownly serves areas including Byrasandra, Tavarekere, Madiwala (BTM) Layout, and Hosur Sarjapura Road (HSR) Layout. Attempts to access the service in Delhi and surrounding regions return a message stating the location is outside the service area. The app is not yet available on the Apple App Store.

With this launch, Rapido enters a market dominated by Swiggy and Zomato. While the two companies lead the sector, past attempts by other players to compete have seen mixed outcomes. Coca-Cola-backed Thrive, which operated in 80 cities and offered flexible delivery options, closed its India operations in December 2024 due to market challenges.