Actor-politician Divya Spandana on Darshan's arrest: ‘You don't go around killing people’

Actor-politician Divya Spandana, aka Ramya, is among the few from the film industry who have reacted to Darshan Thoogudeepa’s arrest in an alleged murder case. In a long post, Divya shared that she has been a target of trolling but she takes the legal route to deal with it because ‘no one is above the law’. (Also Read: Darshan's son calls out trolls after father's arrest: ‘Thank you for not considering I'm a 15 year old with feelings’) Divya Spandana says 'no one is above the law'.

‘No one should take law in their hands’

In a lengthy post on her Instagram stories, Divya wrote, “No one is above the law. No one should take law in to their hands. You don’t go around beating up people and killing them. A simple complaint would suffice whether you believe justice will be served or not.”

In the same post, she appreciated the efforts of the Karnataka police, writing, “A word of appreciation and respect for the police officers discharging their duties. It's a thankless job. And they're doing their best. I truly hope they don't succumb to pressure from political parties and reinstate the faith of the people in law and justice.”

She ended the post with “#JusticeforRenukaswamy #Darshan #Yedyurappa #Prajwal Revanna.”

A screengrab of Divya Spandana's Instagram stories.

‘If trolling persists, file a complaint’

Divya made it clear that violence is not the solution when faced with trolling. Divya detailed that people should either block trolls or file police complaints instead of using violence against those ‘ruining their lives’ by trolling through anonymous accounts.

She wrote, “The trolls have trolled me incessantly using filthy language. Not just me, they’ve trolled other actors too.” She added, “I have filed cases like any law abiding citizen should. Sometimes post a warning from the police to the trolls I’ve taken back the case too on compassionate grounds.”

Darshan’s arrest

Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda were taken into custody on June 11 in an alleged murder case. The two are the main accused in the killing of Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan who had allegedly trolled Pavithra for coming between the actor and his wife, Vijayalakshmi.