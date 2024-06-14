Darshan's son calls out trolls after father's arrest: ‘Thank you for not considering I'm a 15 year old with feelings’

Actor Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda were arrested by the Bengaluru police in an alleged murder case on June 11 and will remain in custody till June 17. Darshan’s son Vinish took to his Instagram stories to call out trolls targeting the family since the arrest. (Also Read: Kannada actor Darshan arrested for fan's alleged murder: Timeline of a murder mystery straight out of movies) Vinish with his father, actor Darshan, who has been in custody since June 11.

Vinish pens emotional note

Vinish took to Instagram to call out trolls who left ‘bad comments’ and used ‘offensive language’ against his father, Darshan. He also called them out for not considering that he was only 15.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

He wrote, “Thank you all for all the bad comments and offensive language towards my father and not considering that I am a 15 year old with feelings, and even during this hard time when my mom and dad required support cursing at me won’t change that you everyone. (sic)”

A screen grab of Vinish Darshan's Instagram stories.

Darshan’s wife, Vijayalakshmi unfollowed him on social media, according to TOI, before deactivating her Instagram account.

Ram Gopal Varma on Darshan’s arrest

Director Ram Gopal Varma took to X (formerly Twitter) recently to comment on the ‘bizarreness’ of star worship. He wrote, “A star using one die hard fan to kill another die hard fan who was interfering in his personal life is a fit example of the bizarreness of the star worship syndrome..Fans wanting to order how their stars should run their lives is a unavoidable side effect of the same syndrome.”

Darshan-Pavithra’s case

Pavithra has been named A1, while Darshan has been named A2 in the murder case of Renukaswamy. The Bengaluru police arrested both of them on June 11 after the body was found in a drain near Summanahalli on June 9.

Two of their aides allegedly tried to throw police off by admitting they killed Renukaswamy at a shed in RR Nagar and dumped his body due to a financial scuffle. However, once the police pulled call records, they deduced that Darshan and Pavithra were involved in the case. The police have made three more arrests in the case on Thursday, reports PTI.