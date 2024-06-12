Who is Pavithra Gowda, held in a murder case with Kannada actor Darshan | 5 points

After Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's arrest in connection with the alleged murder of a man in Karnataka, actor Pavithra Gowda, has also been detained in the case. The victim, Renuka Swamy, was reportedly found dead at Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru. Kannada actors Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda are in news in connection to a murder case. (Instagram/Pavithra Gowda)

Who is Pavithra Gowda?

Here are five lesser-known facts about the actor.

Pavithra is known to be Darshan's close friend, long-time companion and even his partner. It is to be noted that Darshan, however, has been married for over 20 years to Vijaya Lakshmi. Pavithra is also part of the Kannada film industry, having worked in a number of movies and television shows, including Chatrigalu Saar Chatrigalu, Agamya and Preethi Kithabu. Pavithra's involvement in the case: Investigators said the victim, Renukaswamy (33) sent derogatory messages to her, along with pictures of genitalia, and harassed her over her relationship with the married actor. The deceased also reportedly sent her lewd messages on social media, which is now being explored as a possible trigger for the alleged killing. Further investigation led to the arrest of 11 suspects, and Darshan and Pavithra were taken into custody based on their statements, police told reporters. Earlier this year, Pavithra said in a social media post - “One decade down, forever to go,” - implying that she and Darshan have been in a relationship for ten years. She also tagged Darshan in the post.

Darshan and 12 other suspects were produced before a Bengaluru Magistrate court, which remanded them to six days police custody. Futher probe is on and more details are awaited.