After Darshan's arrest, his partner and Kannada actor Pavithra Gowda in police custody in murder case: Report

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been making headlines after he was arrested for his alleged role in the murder of a man in Karnataka. As per a report by India Today, actor Pavithra Gowda, and 10 others have also been taken into custody. As per some reports Pavithra is Darshan's wife, while others address her as his longtime partner. Also read: Who is Darshan? Kannada actor arrested in connection with murder case Kannada actors Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda are in news in connection to a murder case. (Instagram/Pavithra Gowda)

Pavithra Gowda arrested?

Co-actors Pavithra and Darshan were detained by Bengaluru police, along with others, over suspicion of orchestrating the murder of a man named Renuka Swamy. Per the report, Darshan, 47 was picked up from Mysuru and brought back to Bengaluru for questioning. The news comes after three people reportedly confessed to the murder of Renuka Swamy and said they committed the crime on the instructions of Darshan.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

As per a report by Oneindia, Pavithra is being questioned by the cops at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station. It added that although media channels are claiming that she has been arrested in the murder case, there is no confirmation of the same.

Who was the victim?

The victim, Renuka Swamy, was reportedly found dead at Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru. He worked at an Apollo Pharmacy branch in Chitradurga, and had allegedly sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda. Darshan was picked up from a hotel in Mysuru in connection with the murder of this man, police sources said.

More about the murder case

According to a report by The Hindu, the victim was called to Darshan's farmhouse in Mysuru, where the accused allegedly tortured and killed him before dumping the body in a drain in Kamakshipalya two months ago. Police reportedly came to know about the murder after some local residents alerted them. The body was sent for an autopsy and the forensic report confirmed that he was murdered, the sources said.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, "In connection with a murder case registered in Kamakshipalya Police Station limits of Bengaluru West division on 9th June, one of the actors of Kannada film industry has been secured and he is being questioned. The details are yet to be ascertained and the matter is under investigation. Renuka Swamy (33) from Chitradurga is the victim. Around 10 people are detained, and they are being questioned. The details are awaited…"