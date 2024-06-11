Kannada actor Darshan arrested by Bengaluru Police in connection with murder case

Bengaluru police on Tuesday arrested famous Kannada actor Darshan into their custody for questioning in a murder case. Darshan was reportedly picked up from his Mysuru farmhouse, and police are bringing him to Bengaluru. Bengaluru police detain Kannada actor Darshan in connection with murder case(Twitter/dasadarshan)

According to reports, Darshan’s name popped up in a murder investigation after police identified that he was constantly in touch with an accused in a murder case of Renuka Swamy, a native of Chitradurga.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that Darshan is currently being questioned by investigating officers. "In connection with a murder case registered in Kamakshipalaya police station on June 9, one of the actors of the Kannada film industry (Darshan) has been detained and the matter is under investigation. The victim is a person from Chitradurga. He is around 33 years old. His name is Renuka Swamy," Commissioner Dayananda told HT. As part of a broader investigation, police have detained more than ten individuals, including security personnel of the actor, in connection with the case. The details surrounding the circumstances of Renuka Swamy's death remain unclear.

In September-October 2011, the actor spent a month in jail after being arrested for assaulting Vijayalakshmi. The couple later reached a compromise and Darshan was acquitted in 2013.