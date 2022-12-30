Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Three held for hurling a slipper at actor Darshan in K'taka's Hosapete: Reports

Three held for hurling a slipper at actor Darshan in K'taka's Hosapete: Reports

bengaluru news
Updated on Dec 30, 2022 08:01 PM IST

After the attack, Karnataka police formed three different teams to catch the culprits behind the intentional act.

Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

The Karnataka police held three people for allegedly hurling a slipper at Kannada actor Darshan on a stage in Hosapete, said multiple media reports. After the attack, Karnataka police formed three different teams to catch the culprits behind the intentional act.

According to reports, the accused have been sent to judicial custody. The state police also suspect the involvement of more people in the incident and investigation is going on.

On December 18, a slipper was hurled at Kannada actor Darshan in Karnataka’s Hosapete while he was promoting his film Kranti. In a viral video, police were seen surrounding Darshan immediately after the attack on the actor.

Read | On camera, slipper hurled at Kannada actor Darshan amid anger over sexist remark

After the slipper hit his shoulder, Darshan said, “It is not your mistake brother, no problem” and tried to calm down his angry fans in the gathering. The actor immediately left the scene with police protection. Darshan was in Hosapete for the release of a song from his upcoming film Kranti which is slated to hit screens on January 26. He also garlanded the statue of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar in the town.

Meanwhile, Darshan’s comments on ‘Luck goddess’ angered many who called out his misogynistic views towards women. Darshan also made headlines when he was arrested over accusations of assaulting his wife about a decade ago.

