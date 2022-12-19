Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / On camera, slipper hurled at Kannada actor Darshan amid anger over sexist remark

Updated on Dec 19, 2022 01:01 PM IST

His recent comment during an interaction - tagged widely as misogynistic - had sparked huge anger.

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

A slipper was hurled at Kannada actor Darshan in Karnataka’s Hosapete on Sunday evening while he was promoting his upcoming film "Kranti". More details are yet to emerge about the person who threw the slipper at Kannada star while he was addressing his fans. His recent comment during an interaction - tagged widely as misogynistic - had sparked huge anger.

In a viral video that is doing rounds on the internet, cops were seen around Darshan immediately after the attack on the actor. After the slipper hit his shoulder, Darshan said, “It is not your mistake brother, no problem” and tried to calm down his angry fans in the gathering. The actor immediately left the scene with police protection. Darshan was in Hosapete for the release of a song from his upcoming film "Kranti", which is scheduled to hit screens on January 26. He also garlanded the statue of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar in the town. The movie is directed by V Harikrishna. Actress Rachita Ram is acting opposite Darshan in this film.

Meanwhile, Darshan had been in the soup for his recent comments on ‘luck goddess’ during another promotional event of the film Kranti. The comments of the actor angered many who called out his misogynistic views towards women. Darshan also made headlines when he was arrested over accusations of assaulting his wife about a decade ago.

