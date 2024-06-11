 Leading Kannada film actor Darshan detained in murder case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Leading Kannada film actor Darshan detained in murder case

ByHT News Desk
Jun 11, 2024 12:29 PM IST

Leading Kannada film actor Darshan detained in murder case. Victim was killed after he allegedly posted derogatory comments against an actress on social media

Leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been arrested in an alleged murder case, police sources said on Tuesday.

On camera, slipper hurled at Kannada actor Darshan amid anger over sexist remark(Twitter/dasadarshan)
On camera, slipper hurled at Kannada actor Darshan amid anger over sexist remark(Twitter/dasadarshan)

The 47-year-old was picked up from a hotel in Mysuru in connection with the murder of a man, identified as Renuka Swamy, on June 9 coming under the Kamakshipalya police station limits here, the sources said.

After the alleged killing, the body of Swamy, who worked with a pharmacy company and hailed from the district headquarters town of Chitradurga, was thrown into a stormwater drain in Kamakshipalya.

It is alleged that the deceased had made some derogatory comments against a film actress in a social media post.

According to The Hindu report, the victim was called to Darshan's farmhouse in Mysuru, where the accused allegedly tortured and killed him before dumping the body in a drain in Kamakshipalya two months ago.

Police came to know about the murder after some local residents alerted them. The body was sent for an autopsy and the forensic report confirmed that he was murdered, the sources said.

Further investigation led to the arrest of some suspects, who spilled the beans, a police official said. Based on their statement, police detained Darshan, sources said.

Investigations are into whether the actor was directly involved in the murder or was part of the conspiracy, the sources added. Police have provided tight security at Darshan's house at RR Nagar here.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said, "In connection with a murder case registered in Kamakshipalya Police Station limits of Bengaluru West division on 9th June, one of the actors of Kannada film industry has been secured and he is being questioned. The details are yet to be ascertained and the matter is under investigation. Renukaswamy (33) from Chitradurga is the victim. Around 10 people are detained, and they are being questioned. The details are awaited.", reported news agency ANI.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

News / India News / Leading Kannada film actor Darshan detained in murder case
Follow Us On