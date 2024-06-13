 Actor Darshan served biryani in the custody? Here is what Bengaluru police said | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Actor Darshan served biryani in the custody? Here is what Bengaluru police said

ByHT News Desk
Jun 13, 2024 11:17 AM IST

It created a row after people in social media lashed out at police for serving biryani to a murder accused.

Bengaluru police on Wednesday clarified about the biryani packets that went inside the Kamakshipalya police station. A few Kannada TV Channels telecasted visuals of biryani parcels going inside the station and claimed that police ordered them for actor Darshan who was arrested in a murder case. It created a row after people in social media lashed out at police for serving biryani to a murder accused.

Actor Darshan served biryani in the custody? Here is what Bengaluru police said(PTI)

According to a report in The Times of India, Bengaluru police clarified that the biryani was not ordered for Darshan and it was for the police kabaddi team. Police also said that Darshan only had Idlies in the cell and denied all the reports.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his partner Pavithra Gowda were arrested on Monday for plotting an elaborate murder of a 33-year-old man, Renukaswamy, from Bengaluru, who allegedly sent the latter lewd messages on social media.

Police, who have so far made 17 arrests in the case, said an associate of Darshan (47) allegedly persuaded the victim, Renukaswamy, to travel to Bengaluru from Chitradurga on Saturday on the pretext of meeting the famous actor. Darshan’s men then allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and murdered Renukaswamy, who investigators said sent derogatory messages to Gowda (35) over her relationship with the married actor.

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Actor Darshan served biryani in the custody? Here is what Bengaluru police said
Follow Us On