Criminal Investigation Department moves to special court to arrest BS Yediyurappa in a POCSO case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the POCSO case against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, has moved to a special court, seeking his arrest. The CID has already summoned Yediyurappa and asked him to appear for questioning in the case. The former CM is currently in New Delhi and will likely return to Bengaluru. Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa.(PTI)

Meanwhile, BS Yediyurappa approached the high court on Wednesday seeking annulment of a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) case filed against him, On March 14, Bengaluru police had filed a case under the Pocso Act against Yediyurappa on the basis of a complaint by the 17-year-old survivor’s mother.

On March 15, Yediyurappa said, "I have come to know that a complaint has been filed against me by a woman. It must have been about a month, they used to visit but I didn’t pay attention. But one day, when I told them they were crying, I called them and asked what happened. They told me they had been wronged. I then called the police commissioner (B) Dayananda and asked him to hear them out and do the needful. But then she started talking against me then and there. I thought she was unwell and asked the police commissioner to investigate. Now this has been twisted and made into an FIR."

BS Yediyurappa is yet to respond to the notice sent by the CID and the investigation department has now moved to the special court for issuing an arrest warrant to the former CM.