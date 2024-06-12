Chilling details emerge in murder case involving actor Darshan, Karnataka Film Chamber reacts: Report

After prominent Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and fellow actor Pavithra Gowda, a close associate, were taken into police custody in a shocking murder case of 33-year-old Renuka Swamy, heinous details have emerged in the case. Here are the top updates - Kannada actor Darshan Thugadeepa in Bengaluru after being arrested by police over his alleged connection with a murder case.(PTI)

“Pavithra instigated Darshan”: Police

"It was Pavithra who instigated Darshan to punish Renukaswamy. Accordingly, the plan was hatched. Darshan engaged the Chitradurga unit of Darshan Fan Club Convenor Raghavendra alias Raghu, who obtained all information about Renukaswamy," police told news agency PTI.

Sahana, the wife of the victim, told reporters that Raghavendra had picked up her husband near their residence on Friday night. Sources revealed that the victim was allegedly abducted and transported to a shed in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya area.

"Darshan beat up Renukaswamy with a belt. After he fell unconscious, his accomplices thrashed him with sticks. Further, they threw him against a wall, which proved fatal," they told the agency. After he died, his body, which had multiple bone fractures all over, was dumped in a stormwater drain.

Darshan, Pavithra, four more taken to crime scene for spot inspection

Actors Darshan and Pavithra were taken to Pattanagere for an on-site spot of the crime scene by investigators on Wednesday. Earlier, Darshan's associates, including Nikhil, Vinay, Karthik, and Raghavendra, were also brought to the scene for inspection.

“Police given free-hand in case involving actor Darshan”: Karnataka Home Minister

Addressing the situation, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara emphasized that law enforcement has full autonomy in dealing with the arrests in the Renuka Swamy murder case. He affirmed that legal actions will be pursued accordingly, regardless of the suspects' status. Parameshwara stressed the importance of allowing the legal process to unfold and cautioned against any vigilantism.

"He (Darshan) was brought (from Mysuru to Bengaluru) on the information about his involvement in the murder and has been arrested, inquiry is on. Based on what comes from the inquiry, action will be taken. Law is equal for everyone whether it is Darshan or Parameshwara. So no one should take law into their hands," he told reporters.

“We will take necessary action”: Karnataka Film Chamber

N M Suresh, the President of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), indicated that any decision regarding Darshan Thoogudeepa's status within the industry will be made after consulting with the artists' union. He hinted that concrete actions will likely follow only after the police complete their investigation and submit a charge-sheet.

"First of all I express my condolences to the family of Renukaswamy...we too share their grief. We too are saying that the guilty should be punished mercilessly as per law. We too have got certain complaints, but there is a 'Kalavidara Sangha' (artistes' union) for it. We have spoken to the 'Kalavidara Sangha', we are trying to hold a discussion with artists. We cannot decide unilaterally. I will call a meeting to discuss. Until the police investigation is over and they file a charge-sheet the accused (culprits) will not be known, once that's done, we will take necessary action," he said.

