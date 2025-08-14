Setback for Darshan as Supreme Court cancels actor's bail in Renukaswamy murder case

The Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the bail granted to Kannada actor Darshan in a murder case involving his fan, underlining that a person, regardless of his popularity or position in society, is subject to the rule of law. Kannada actor Darshan Thugadeepa being taken to a hospital for medical check up, Bengaluru on June 11, 2024. (PTI file)

A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan passed the order while considering an appeal filed by the Karnataka government challenging an order passed by the Karnataka high court on December 13, 2024 granting bail to the actor along with other accused in the case.

The bench, through separate opinions, came to the unanimous conclusion that the high court conducted a “wholly unwarranted exercise” of examining the witnesses and pointing out contradictions in the evidence collected by the state - a task which was reserved for the trial court.

The bench held the HC order to suffer from “serious legal infirmities” as it failed to note the gravity of the crime and used discretion mechanically to grant bail.

“Granting bail in such a serious case was a wholly unwarranted exercise of discretion. In a democracy, governed by rule of law, all persons, regardless of popularity or privilege, are subject to rule of law,"Justice Mahadevan said in his order cancelling bail.

Meanwhile, Justice Pardiwala warned the state that if the court comes across any evidence by way of video or photograph showing that the accused was enjoying special privileges in jail, the court will summon the state officials.

“Justice delivery system at any level should ensure the rule of law is maintained. Howsoever big a person may be, he cannot be above law. The day we know that the accused are provided with special or 5 star jail facilities, the first thing will be to put the jail superintendent under suspension”, he said.

The court while cancelling the bail of Darshan and others directed trial to be expedited.

Renukaswamy murder case

Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda and several others, is accused of abducting and killing 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra. The state government moved the apex court against the bail to Darshan and six other accused on January 6.

Darshan was arrested on June 11, 2024, two days after the body of Renukaswamy was discovered in a drain. In the police charge sheet, filed in September 2024, Gowda is named as the prime accused and Darshan as the second accused. Police alleged that Renukaswamy was harassing Gowda with lewd texts and images, apparently blaming her for Darshan’s marital discord.