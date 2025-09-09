30-year-old Bangladeshi woman escapes traffickers, rescued by Bengaluru police: Report

In a shocking case of human trafficking, a 30-year-old woman from Bangladesh managed to escape from her captors in Bengaluru and sought help from police on Sunday, September 7. The victim was deceived by a gang promising a job in a beauty parlour in Bengaluru.(Unsplash/representational)

The woman, who was in a dazed and semi-conscious state, approached a traffic police officer near Hulimavu and pleaded for assistance. The alert officer immediately contacted his colleagues, who brought her to the Hulimavu police station for questioning, reported The Hindu.

During the inquiry, the woman revealed that she had been tricked by a gang in Dhaka who promised her a respectable job in India. She was told she would work at a beauty parlour in Bengaluru, earning ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 a month. However, once she arrived in the city, she realized she had been trafficked.

She was taken to a house in HSR Layout and drugged. Later, she was transported in a car with two men to an unknown location on Bannerghatta Road. Fortunately, the victim regained consciousness while the men were drinking alcohol and managed to flee. She ran towards the main road, spotted a traffic cop and asked for help, the report stated.

The woman, who is married with two children, pleaded with police to send her back home. Authorities have since placed her in the care of a local NGO and are working with relevant agencies on the deportation process. This incident comes amid ongoing crackdowns on human trafficking in Bengaluru. Just earlier this year, police rescued multiple trafficked women in similar operations, and the NIA recently conducted raids linked to fake ID rackets across the country.