Bengaluru's Namma Yatri partners with Truecaller to offer Kannada support and verified calls

Ride-hailing app Namma Yatri has tied up with caller ID platform Truecaller to improve customer trust and safety by introducing verified calls and localized support in Kannada. Under the partnership, Namma Yatri drivers, riders, and customer support agents will now be able to connect through Truecaller’s verified business caller ID,

What makes the rollout unique is the addition of Kannada “call reasons” for customer service calls. Users will now see “ನಮ್ಮ ಯಾತ್ರಿ ಗ್ರಾಹಕ ಸೇವಾ” (Namma Yatri Customer Service) on their phones before they answer, a move aimed at boosting authenticity and trust among local riders.

“This simple, contextual phrase fosters instant recognition and reassures users that the call is legitimate,” the company said in a press release.

The partnership also includes One Tap OTP-less login and localized onboarding prompts in Kannada, making it easier for users in Tier-II cities to sign up and access services.

Rajiv Ravindran, Director of Customer Experience and Growth at Namma Yatri, said, “Language plays a huge role in building trust. With Truecaller’s localized Call Reason feature, we can connect with our riders in a way that’s both intuitive and comforting.”

Truecaller’s Global Head of GTM & Developer Products, Priyam Bose, added, “Their use of regional language Call Reasons and SDK-driven secure verification is a perfect example of contextual communication done right, building trust at the very first ring.”

Namma Yatri, built on the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), has positioned itself as a driver-first alternative to global ride-hailing giants.

The collaboration with Truecaller is expected to further strengthen its pitch of transparency, safety, and local relevance in Bengaluru’s mobility sector.

