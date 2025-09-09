Bengaluru sees massive response to 50% traffic fine rebate, over ₹54 crore collected in 17 days
Bengaluru's traffic fine collection has surpassed ₹54.30 crore in 17 days, aided by a 50 per cent rebate scheme.
Bengaluru’s vehicle owners are flocking to clear their long-pending traffic fines, thanks to a limited-time 50 per cent rebate announced by the Karnataka government. In just 17 days since the initiative kicked off on August 23, over ₹54.30 crore has been collected, the Bengaluru traffic police announced.
The scheme, which began officially on August 21 and runs until September 12, 2025, has already helped settle a staggering 19.36 lakh traffic violations across the city. On September 6 alone, citizens paid ₹5.41 crore to resolve 1.94 lakh challans.
Introduced through a government order, the rebate allows drivers to pay just half of their outstanding fines. This not only eases the burden on citizens but also helps Bengaluru Traffic Police clear a massive backlog of unpaid dues.
The city police have lauded the public’s enthusiastic participation, thanking citizens for showing accountability. “Thank you citizens, for availing the 50% challan discount and responsibly clearing your challans. Citizens proving responsibility isn't just a word,” the department said in a public message.
This year’s collection has already dwarfed figures from 2023’s similar scheme, which generated just ₹5.6 crore. The jump in participation suggests that awareness and access have improved significantly, aided by user-friendly payment platforms like the KSP app, BTP ASTraM app, Karnataka One, Bangalore One and walk-in centres.
Notably, prominent leaders including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and BJP state president B Y Vijayendra have also paid off fines linked to their official vehicles. Siddaramaiah settled ₹2,500 worth of fines for seven traffic violations, while Vijayendra cleared ten offences by paying ₹3,250.
