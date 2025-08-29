Bengaluru techie clears 130 violations, pays 56,500 in traffic fines during 50% rebate drive: Report

In a notable example of the ongoing traffic fine rebate drive, a Bengaluru tech professional stepped forward on Tuesday to clear a staggering number of pending violations linked to his two vehicles. The 50% discount initiative on traffic fines in Bengaluru was promoted through local WhatsApp groups.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru sees nearly ₹19 crore in traffic fine collections in just 6 days of 50% rebate drive

One of his cars had over 100 traffic offences, while the second had close to 30, with total dues adding up to ₹56,500, The Times of India reported. The man took advantage of the ongoing 50 per cent discount on traffic fines, a scheme introduced by the Karnataka government on August 23 and valid until September 12, which allows vehicle owners to settle their challans at half the cost.

ALSO READ | How a Bengaluru woman saved ₹2,000 in just one week by switching to buses

The initiative gained traction after Assistant Sub-Inspector Devaraj S and Head Constable Deepak M actively shared details of the rebate across WhatsApp groups, including those of local resident welfare associations, the report stated.

Their outreach prompted the man to visit Devaraj at AECS Layout, initially requesting to pay only part of the dues and return later for the rest. However, after a conversation with the officer, he agreed to pay the entire amount on the spot, the publication added.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru engineer loses ₹2.6 lakh after clicking fake traffic fine link on WhatsApp

Most of the violations included illegal parking and mobile phone usage while driving, according to police officials. This case is just one among many as Bengaluru residents rush to make use of the limited-time concession. As of August 28, city traffic police had already collected ₹18.9 crore by resolving nearly 6.7 lakh pending cases.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police had offered a similar 50 per cent rebate on fines in 2023, collecting ₹5.6 crore.