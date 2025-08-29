Bengaluru sees nearly 19 crore in traffic fine collections in just 6 days of 50% rebate drive

Motorists across Bengaluru have rushed to settle long-pending traffic fines, resulting in the collection of nearly ₹19 crore in just six days, thanks to a 50 per cent rebate scheme rolled out by the state government. The 50% discount on traffic fines in Bengaluru, effective from August 23, collected nearly ₹ 19 crore.

Between August 23 and 28, a total of 6,72,875 pending traffic challans were cleared through various digital and offline platforms, generating ₹18,95,83,150 in revenue, according to a press release from the police department.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru traffic police announce 50% discount on pending fines from August 23, valid till Sept 12

The concession was made effective via a government order dated August 21, 2025. The move is aimed at encouraging motorists to comply with traffic rules by offering temporary financial relief and reducing the burden of cumulative fines.

This is not the first time such a rebate has been introduced. In 2023, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) had offered a similar 50 per cent discount on pending fines, which saw a tremendous response. During that campaign, the department collected over ₹5.6 crore, with more than 2 lakh violations cleared by residents of Bengaluru alone.

ALSO READ | Traffic diversions in Bengaluru for Ganesha idol immersion from Aug 27-31. Check details

This year’s drive, however, appears to be even more successful in scale and response, with numbers across the state already surpassing previous figures within the first week.

Vehicle owners can make payments via multiple convenient channels including the Karnataka State Police (KSP) app, the BTP ASTraM app, Karnataka One, Bangalore One, or by visiting local traffic police stations and the Traffic Management Centre with their vehicle registration details.

ALSO READ | How a Bengaluru woman saved ₹2,000 in just one week by switching to buses

Authorities have urged the public to make use of the offer before it ends, stressing that large-scale discounts like these are rarely extended. The final date for availing the rebate is September 12.