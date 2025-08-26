Traffic diversions in Bengaluru for Ganesha idol immersion from Aug 27-31. Check details

In anticipation of the large-scale Ganesha idol immersion at Halasuru Lake Kalyani in Bengaluru from August 27 to 31, the city traffic police have issued an advisory, modifying traffic movement in and around the area under the Pulakeshinagar Traffic Police limits. Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place in Bengaluru daily from 2:00 pm to 4:00 am to ensure smooth flow.(X)

Authorities expect over 30,000 Ganesha idols from across the city to be immersed during the five-day period. To manage the anticipated rush and ensure smooth traffic flow, restrictions and diversions will be in effect daily from 2:00 pm to 4:00 am.

Key traffic changes:

Kensington Road: Two-way traffic between Kensington-Murphy Road Junction and MEG - Halasuru Lake will be converted to one-way, allowing movement only from MEG towards Kensington-Murphy Road.

Annaswamy Modaliyar Road: Two-way traffic will be temporarily altered in the direction of Halasuru Lake.

Alternative Routes:

Vehicles from Kensington Road via MEG should turn right at Gurudwara Junction and proceed via Gangadhara Chetty Road - Dickenson Road - St John’s Road - Sri Circle - Lavanya Theatre Junction - Naga Junction - Promenade Road - Wheelers Road to reach Halasuru Lake.

Vehicles from Thiruvallavar Statue Junction should use Gangadhara Chetty Road - RBNMS (left turn) - Dickenson Road - St John’s Road - Sri Circle - Lavanya Junction - Naga Junction towards the lake.

Parking Restrictions:

No parking will be allowed near:

– Main entrance of Halasuru Lake and Kalyani

– Kensington Road, Annaswamy Modaliyar Road and Tank Road

The public is urged to cooperate and follow signage and police instructions during the festive period, the advisory, signed by Sahil Bagla, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (East), said.