Artist captures Bengaluru’s amazed reactions to his Hanuman sculpture; internet says ‘Transformers Pavan Putra version’

Famed for his use of industrial designs and mathematical concepts in sculpting, Kalyan S Rathore, a Guinness World Record holder for creating the world's tallest Photograph-sculpture, wowed the internet with his latest creation. Kalyan S Rathore's latest Lord Hanuman sculpture amazes people in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Travel nude for ₹46 lakh! Inside ‘world’s biggest nude cruise’ where you can sail the seas without any clothes

On August 25, Rathore shared a video from Bengaluru where he recorded people reacting to his latest sculpture, a stainless steel, bronze-coloured Hanuman statue. "The reaction to my latest sculpture was absolutely stunning,” he captioned the clip.

Modern Hanuman sculpture wows Bengaluru

The video features a compilation of Bengaluru people reacting to the Hanuman sculpture. Many can be seen clicking pictures or taking videos of the modern art, some can be seen with a stunned expression on their face, a few people even bowed their heads to seek blessings from Lord Hanuman, and others just stopped on the road to marvel at the sculpture.

In the post, Rathore did not unveil the statue till the end of the video, asking netizens to guess what people were looking at. Check out the video here:

How did the internet react?

Instagram users took to the comments section to shower praise on the artist for creating a unique sculpture of Lord Hanuman. Someone wrote, “Wow. That’s like the Transformers Pavan Putra version!” Another user commented, “How cool is that! Our Superman.”

Praising the artist for his talent, an Instagram user wrote, “It's said that only the hands that are as pure as god's can create such a masterpiece.” Another user commented, “Blessed to see your creation, bless the others! So good!”

A devotee of Lord Hanuma gushed, “It reminds me of how Lord Hanuman stood after burning Ravana's Lanka in Sundarakand.” Another commented, “Tuesday and Hanuman ji ka darshan! Guess this is a sign of some sort.”

About the artist

According to Art Herrenhaus, Kalyan S Rathore is a science graduate with initial training in industrial design. His inspiration for his art comes from biology and geometry. His art has been commissioned in India, Singapore, Canada and Switzerland.