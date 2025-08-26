Travel nude for 46 lakh! Inside ‘world’s biggest nude cruise’ where you can sail the seas without any clothes

Luxury cruises are no longer just about fine dining, casinos, and infinity pools; they're now about freedom of choice, quite literally. Bare Necessities, a US-based travel company, has been pioneering clothing-optional cruises since 1990, and its flagship "Big Nude Boat" has become the world's largest nude cruise. More than just a quirky holiday trend, these voyages are designed to promote body positivity, respect, and community, while giving travellers a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. (Also read: Suniel Shetty, KL Rahul, Athiya and Ahan Shetty give major travel goals with their dreamy family getaway to London. Pics ) Luxury nude cruises offer freedom and body positivity for adventurous travellers. (Instagram/@cruisebare)

Guests aboard the Norwegian Pearl, a 2,300-passenger ship, embark on an 11-day itinerary through the Caribbean. Highlights include the ABC islands (Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao), the natural beauty of Jamaica, and two exclusive stops at Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian Cruise Line's private island, where nude travellers can enjoy the entire beach without interruption.

Where you can and cannot go nude

While nudity is the central attraction, it isn't permitted everywhere on the ship. Passengers must remain clothed in the dining hall, at the captain's reception, and during live performances. Clothing is also mandatory whenever the ship docks at ports. Even at mealtimes, the dress code is specific; bathrobes, lingerie, or fetish outfits are prohibited, with only the buffet area offering slightly relaxed rules.

To maintain the spirit of inclusivity, strict "no-photo zones" are enforced in sensitive areas like pools and dance halls, and any inappropriate behaviour leads to immediate disembarkation without a refund.

"Since 1990, we've been working to break down the barriers against social nudity and make clothing-optional vacationing a viable and acceptable option for all. We support the belief that sexuality is not a state of undress, but rather, a state of mind. Social nudity is not a sexual activity, and we strive to dispel the misconception that it is anything but natural and beautiful. We have made strides in the acceptance of nude vacationing, and our wide range of cruise charters are a testament to our success," their website says.

How much does the ticket cost

A holiday like this comes with a luxury price tag. According to the New York Post, fares can go up to ₹43 lakh (about USD 52,000) depending on the cabin. Still, thousands of travellers, including many repeat guests, sign up every year. For them, it's not just about sun and sea but about the once-in-a-lifetime chance to feel completely free.

Bare Necessities is already preparing for future voyages, including the Big Nude Boat 2026, which promises 11 days of "bare-adise," where the only real choice is whether to snorkel, kayak, zipline, or simply sunbathe without clothes.