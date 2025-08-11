Suniel Shetty, KL Rahul, Athiya and Ahan Shetty give major travel goals with their dreamy family getaway to London. Pics

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, along with Suniel Shetty, Mana Shetty, and Ahan Shetty, recently enjoyed a wholesome family vacation in London. Their pictures are making rounds on social media and are sure to inspire you to start planning your own getaway. On August 10, Ahan took to Instagram to share a carousel of snapshots from their trip, giving fans a peek into their fun-filled holiday. (Also read: Inside Sachin Tendulkar's very French vacation in Bordeaux featuring cycling trips and postcard-worthy views. See pics ) Shetty family's London vacation inspires wanderlust with stunning snapshots. (Instagram)

Inside the Shetty family's dreamy London vacation

In the first photo, Ahan can be seen strolling through the charming streets of London with his sister Athiya and their mom, Mana. Another picture shows him crossing the road alongside KL Rahul, both dressed in stylish fits, while in another frame, the duo is joined by Suniel Shetty, radiating warmth. The rest of the pictures beautifully capture the essence of their trip from the grandeur of Buckingham Palace and lush greenery to tempting plates of food and moments of quality family time.

Must-visit London spots for your itinerary

If the Shetty family’s dreamy London getaway has sparked your wanderlust, here’s a list of must-visit spots and experiences to add to your itinerary.