Inside Sachin Tendulkar's very French vacation in Bordeaux featuring cycling trips and postcard-worthy views. See pics

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar travelled to Bordeaux in France recently and shared pictures from his holiday on Instagram. His vacation pictures are inspiring us to book a French Holiday too. Sachin Tendulkar explores Bordeaux in France.

Inside Sachin Tendulkar's Bordeaux holiday

In a post shared on August 10, Sachin Tendulkar gave a glimpse of his day in Bordeaux, travelling around the scenic locales. “Every pedal took me closer to a new postcard view,” he captioned the post.

The multiple pictures Sachin posted on Instagram documented his day exploring the local attractions around Bordeaux. A picture showed him posing with a bicycle, two photos of him posing with a lemon tree, and another two where he posed near a sunflower field on a bright sunny day. For the daytime excursion around the French city, the cricketer wore a check print shirt, pants, sunglasses, and sports shoes. Here's a look at the photos:

Sachin Tendulkar's France travel diaries

Sachin has been documenting his travel stories from France on Instagram. Earlier, the cricketer also visited Saint Émilion and posted photos with the caption, “Lost in the charm of Saint-Émilion. From the golden sun over endless vineyards to exploring the mysterious caves hidden deep below, this place felt like a secret waiting to be discovered.” Check out the cricketer's post here.

Exploring Bordeaux, the sixth-largest city in France

Bordeaux is France's sixth-largest city and is among Europe's most exciting and aesthetic destinations to travel to. The city is known for its intoxicating cocktail of urban street life, intense wines, museums, monuments and rich culture that immerses the travellers in its history.

Some of the top must-do activities around Bordeaux include wine tasting, exploring the medieval St-Pierre’s enchanting labyrinth of narrow streets, exploring the city on a bicycle, and visiting the Miroir d'Eau, Cathédrale St-André (a Unesco World Heritage Site), and La Cité du Vin.