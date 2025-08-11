Yasmin Karachiwala reveals Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt did Pilates after they delivered; shares secret to their fitness

Celebrity Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala is known for training stars like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others. In a podcast with Bhavishya Sindwani, shared on YouTube on May 17, Yasmin shared her insights on how celebrities actually train, what their workout routines look like, and how they stay fit despite their non-stop schedules. Yasmin Karachiwala trains with Deepika Padukone (L) and Alia Bhatt (R). (Instagram)

Do celebrities train differently?

When asked about how Deepika, Alia and Katrina's workout schedules are different from others, Yasmin confessed that one thing that they have that others don’t is ‘commitment and discipline’. In fact, Deepika did a lot of Pilates after she delivered. “Alia, Deepika, both. You cannot get a body like someone else, but you can be as fit as someone else,” Yasmin added.

“They are very disciplined. They know how working out is very important for their mental and physical health, and I think they keep that as a priority and ensure they get their workout done each day. Going to a party or lunch with friends doesn't eat into their workout time,” she explained.

The Pilates instructor further added that what sets Deepika, Alia, and Katrina apart is that the three stars listen to their bodies, what it demands from them with respect to nutrition and exercises and don't shy away from committing to the plan that she devises for them. As for the workouts that they do in the gym, Yasmin revealed that the three stars do a combination of Pilates and functional training.

Does Pilates help tone the lower body?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prerna Khetrapal, meditation and mindfulness coach, founder of Kaizen, a Pilates and wellness studio, explained how Pilates, done on the Reformer machine, helps tone the lower body. “Reformer Pilates is especially effective when it comes to toning and strengthening the lower half of the body. It allows for controlled, low-impact movements that build endurance and definition in the legs, hips, and glutes without risking joint strain,” she said. Learn more about the benefits here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.