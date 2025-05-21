Sunflower procurement in Haryana from June 1 to 30

Haryana food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department will begin the procurement of sunflower crops from June 1 in 17 mandis opened across the state. The minimum support price (MSP) of sunflower is ₹ 7,280 per quintal. (File)

The minimum support price (MSP) of sunflower is ₹7,280 per quintal. The state is expected to produce around 44,062 metric tonnes of sunflower this year. The procurement will be handled by two state agencies HAFED and the Haryana Warehousing Corporation. The 17 mandis in the state for procurement of sunflower include Ambala City, Ambala Cantt, Barara, Mullana, Shahzadpur, Saha, Naraingarh, Karnal, Ismailabad, Thanesar, Thol, Shahbad, Ladwa, Babain, Jhansa, Barwala (Panchkula district), and Jagadhri, according to a statement.