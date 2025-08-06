Sachin Tendulkar puts full stop to 'India win when Jasprit Bumrah doesn't play' narrative: ‘People are discussing…’

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar has come in support of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been facing scrutiny after India's 2-2 Test series draw against England. Due to workload management, Bumrah played just three Tests on the England tour, picking 14 wickets in the matches he played. The ICC number-1 ranked Test bowlers struggled to make a decisive impact in the series. Interestingly, India secured victories in both matches he was rested for, eventually managing a 2-2 draw in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Sachin Tendulkar praised Jasprit Bumrah for his performance in England.(PTI and Reuters Images)

The premier pacer has been put under the scanner for picking and choosing matches on the crucial tour. His impact on the matches he played is also making things worse for him.

Bumrah made a brilliant start to the series by taking a five-wicket haul in the first innings at Headingley. However, he couldn’t make the same impact in the second innings and went wicketless as India tried—unsuccessfully—to defend a target of 371. At Lord’s, Bumrah added his name to the honours board with another five-wicket haul in the first innings. But in the second innings, his influence waned, picking up just two wickets as India slipped to another defeat.

Tendulkar also highlighted Bumrah’s two five-wicket hauls in the series and dismissed the narrative that India lose whenever he plays, calling it nothing more than a coincidence.

“Bumrah started off really well, got five wickets in the (first innings of the) first Test. He did not play the second Test, but (played in) the third and the fourth. Again, in (one of) those two Tests, he got (a) five wickets (haul),” Tendulkar said in his video analysis of the series on 'Reddit'.

“Of three Test that he played, he picked up five wickets twice. I know that people are discussing a number of things, that we won those Tests in which he did not play. To me, that is just a coincidence," he added.

“Quality of Bumrah is exceptional”

The batting great further heaped massive praise on Bumrah and said he has been the top performer for India over the years and shown consistency across the formats.

"The quality of Bumrah is exceptional. What he has been able to do is just unbelievable so far. He has been a consistent performer without any doubt (and) I would put him right at the top with anyone else,” he added.