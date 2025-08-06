Mohammed Siraj hits career-best ICC Test ranking after Oval show; Shubman Gill exits top 10 despite stellar England tour

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, on Wednesday, jumped 12 spots to reach a career-high spot in the latest ICC Test rankings following his stellar performance in the recently concluded fifth and final Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Siraj picked nine wickets in the match to help India pull off a magnificent six-run heist and end the series on a 2-2 draw. India captain Shubman Gill and teammate Mohammed Siraj celebrate after defeating England by 6 runs in the 5th test match of Anderson-Tendulkar Series, at Kennington Oval stadium(@BCCI X)

Siraj picked up four wickets in the first innings of the Test match at The Oval, before returning in the second innings to register his fifth career five-wicket haul as England were folded for 367 runs in their chase of 374. He was adjudged 'Player of the Match' after he accounted for three batters, including the last dismissal of Gus Atkinson, to earn India a remarkable win.

After the performance, Siraj moved 12 places to take the 15th in the ICC Test rankings. His previous best ranking was 16, which he achieved in January last year.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested in two of the matches on the England tour, including the series finale at The Oval, continues to dominate the bowling chart with 889 points.

Prasidh Krishna, the other wrecker-in-chief for England in the Oval Test match, also attained a career-best ranking of 59th position. He had finished with eight wickets in the fifth game against England.

Gill out of top 10

India captain Shubman Gill, who was adjudged as the Player of the Series for his record-breaking batting performance against England, dropped out of the top 10 in the latest ICC Test ranking. He scored 754 runs in 10 innings on the tour, the most-ever by an Indian captain in a single Test series, and the second highest in history after Don Bradman's 801 against England at home in 1937. However, with the 25-year-old having managed just 32 runs in the final Test, he dropped four places to stand 13th in the ICC rankings for batters.

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, however, returned to the top five after notching up his second century in the series against England at The Oval. He rose three spots to take the fifth position and is on 792 points, while the only other Indian batter in the top-10 is Rishabh Pant, who has slipped one spot to eighth as he could not play the fifth Test due to a foot injury.

Charismatic England batter Joe Root has firmed up his position at the top with his third century in as many matches, while Harry Brook's 98-ball 111 has helped him claw back to second position.