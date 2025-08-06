Kid with hope in his eyes knocks on Mohammed Siraj's car at Hyderabad airport, India's Oval hero then…

Among many who gathered to catch a glimpse of India's Oval Test hero Mohammed Siraj at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport in Hyderabad was a kid with dreamy eyes. When Siraj landed in his hometown on Wednesday morning and made his way out of the airport, enthusiastic fans made a beeline to welcome him. But the boy with a light denim shirt was unmissable. A kid knocks at the window of Mohammed Siraj's car

He somehow managed to get close to Siraj, dodging all the microphones and cameras hungry for the fast bowler's reaction. Siraj, still looking fresh despite playing all five Tests and dishing out 185.3 overs to pick up the most wickets (23) in the series, was understandably in no mood to talk to cameras.

Siraj swiftly got inside his car even as microphones kept asking questions. Amid all this, the boy stood there with dreamy eyes, hoping to meet Siraj. He held the door of Siraj's car and knocked on the window to attract the cricketer's attention. But to his disappointment, Siraj was busy attending a phone call and could not see the kid.

The boy's disappointment was evident. He had probably waited for hours just to meet Siraj, but unfortunately, it did not happen on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old fast bowler landed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the morning, accompanied by Team India’s fielding coach T Dilip, before catching a connecting flight to Hyderabad.

Dressed in black casuals, Siraj kept a low profile but was greeted by a small group of enthusiastic fans in Mumbai, requesting selfies and autographs. He acknowledged them briefly before heading for the domestic terminal.

“We have not spoken to him yet. But we will certainly plan something for him, as he could be in the city for a while now,” a Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) official told PTI. “It’s a matter of pride for all of us that he did so well for the country in the series against England.”

Siraj’s nine-wicket haul in the final Test—including a decisive five-wicket spell on the last day—helped India bowl England out for 367 while defending a target of 374. The win, secured by just six runs, is India’s narrowest victory margin in Test history and helped the team draw the five-match series 2-2.

India captain Shubman Gill lauded Siraj’s efforts after the game. “He is a captain’s dream. Every ball, every spell he bowled, he came all out and gave it everything for the team,” Gill said.

Siraj, who stepped up in the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, said he never lost belief during the tense final day.

“I always believe that I can win the game from any point, and this morning was no different,” Siraj said after the match.

His stellar performance not only earned widespread praise from fans and pundits alike but also led England head coach Brendon McCullum to name him Player of the Series from India’s side—switching from an earlier choice of Shubman Gill in light of Siraj’s final-day heroics.

Siraj is expected to spend time in Hyderabad before rejoining the national setup for upcoming assignments. The HCA is reportedly considering a public felicitation to honour his contribution to one of India’s most memorable overseas comebacks.