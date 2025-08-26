Bengaluru engineer loses 2.6 lakh after clicking fake traffic fine link on WhatsApp

As thousands in Bengaluru rush to clear their traffic dues amid the ongoing 50% penalty rebate, cyber fraudsters have found a new way to exploit unsuspecting citizens. The case has raised serious questions about data security.(HT photo)

In one such case, a 50-year-old engineer from the city lost a staggering ₹2.65 lakh after clicking on a malicious APK file link sent to him via WhatsApp.

The victim, Murali Mohan, a resident of Telecom Layout, had been browsing the official government website to check pending traffic fines against his vehicle. Shortly after, he received a message from an unknown number with an APK file, urging him to click the link to make the payment, The Hindu reported.

(Also Read: Bengaluru metro guard falls on yellow line tracks after '16-hour shift', rescued before train arrival: Report)

Believing it to be genuine, Mohan clicked the file, only to have his phone compromised. Within moments, unauthorized transactions drained ₹2,65,979 from his account. He immediately approached the Kodigehalli Police, who have registered an FIR and launched an investigation based on transaction details, the report further added.

The case has raised serious questions about data security, especially how a scam link followed so soon after the victim accessed a government portal. A police official said, “This is a common modus operandi used by cyber fraudsters. APK files usually contain malware that can hijack phones. We urge the public to never click on such files, especially during periods like the ongoing fine rebate window.”

Officials also reminded citizens that traffic fines should only be paid through official platforms like:

The Karnataka State Police (KSP) app

BTP ASTraM app (Bengaluru Traffic Division)

Karnataka One or Bangalore One websites

Or directly at Traffic Police Stations and Traffic Management Centres

With digital payment scams on the rise, Bengaluru Police are urging citizens to exercise caution and avoid third-party links, especially when it comes to government-related services.

(Also Read: Bengaluru to undergo major civic revamp as city gets five new corporations from September 2)