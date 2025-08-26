Bengaluru to undergo major civic revamp as city gets five new corporations from September 2

Bengaluru is set to witness a major shake-up in how its civic affairs are managed, with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) set to be replaced by five independent municipal corporations starting September 2. The Siddaramaiah-led state government aims to overhaul the city’s administrative structure to improve efficiency with this measure. This change aims to enhance efficiency and governance under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)

ALSO READ | ‘I respect this festival too’: Banu Mushtaq breaks silence amid Mysuru Dasara inauguration row

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who handles Bengaluru development portfolio, said on Sunday that all necessary notifications will be issued by the end of August. He described the change as the beginning of a “new era of governance,” under the newly formed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). Each of the five corporations - covering North, South, East, West, and Central Bengaluru - will be headed by its own commissioner and divided into two zones.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru loses ₹572 crore to digital arrest scams in 18 months, 3 fall victim daily: Report

“Bengaluru is entering a new era of governance from September 2 as the Greater Bengaluru Authority comes into force. Five new corporations with dedicated commissioners will bring administration closer to the people. With this decentralization, our city will witness faster development and smoother lives for the people,” Shivakumar said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Under the new administrative structure, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will serve as the chairman of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), with DCM DK Shivakumar acting as vice-chairman. The GBA will implement a three-tier governance system comprising the GBA at the top, multiple city corporations in the middle and ward committees at the grassroots level.

ALSO READ | Dharmasthala case: Congress govt rejects call for NIA probe, asks BJP not to politicise it

Covering nearly 1,400 sq km, this model will replace the BBMP’s current jurisdiction of 225 wards. Each corporation will have its own mayor, council, and commissioner, while ward committees will include elected members and citizen representatives.

The GBA will be supported by an executive committee and senior officials, including a state-appointed Chief Commissioner. A key feature of the GBA is the integration of various civic agencies - such as BDA, BWSSB, and BESCOM - under a single administrative umbrella, aimed at reducing fragmentation, improving service delivery, and ensuring better coordination in urban planning and development.