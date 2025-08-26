‘I respect this festival too’: Banu Mushtaq breaks silence amid Mysuru Dasara inauguration row

International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq, who has been invited to inaugurate the world-renowned Mysuru Dasara-2025 celebrations, has affirmed her respect for the festival, its traditions, and Goddess Chamundeshwari. The controversy stems from an old video in which Mushtaq had reportedly questioned the practice of worshipping the Kannada language as "Goddess Bhuvaneshwari".(AP)

Her statement comes in response to objections raised by BJP leaders, who questioned the state government's decision to extend the honour to Mushtaq. On Monday, senior BJP leaders, including state party president BY Vijayendra and Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, demanded that she clarify her reverence for the goddess before going ahead with the inauguration.

(Also Read: ‘Does she believe in Chamundeshwari Devi?’: BJP questions Banu Mushtaq’s role in Dasara inauguration)

What is the controversy?

The controversy stems from an old video in which Mushtaq had reportedly questioned the practice of worshipping the Kannada language as "Goddess Bhuvaneshwari", describing it as exclusionary to linguistic minorities like herself.

This led to calls from sections of the opposition to reconsider her selection, as the Dasara inauguration traditionally involves offering floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru, at the Chamundi Hills temple, accompanied by Vedic chants.

In response, Mushtaq, while receiving a traditional bagina (offering) from the Bengaluru-based organisation 'Ammana Madilu' on Monday, said she was honoured by the invitation and deeply respected the cultural spirit of the festival.

“It (invitation to inaugurate Dasara) is definitely a happy thing. We can see this in various ways. You call Chamundeshwari Taayi (Mother Chamundeshwari), I respect your feelings. Many call it Naada Habba (state festival), I respect that too,” she said.

Describing the festivities as an integral part of Karnataka’s shared culture, she added, “Calling Dasara as Naada Habba or calling Goddess Chamundeshwari Taayi with affection and love, all these are part of our culture and this state. So this festival is something that I too like, respect, and participate in with affection.”

Mushtaq also shared a personal memory, “As a child, I had been to Dasara with my parents to witness the Jamboo Savari,” referring to the iconic elephant procession held on Vijayadashami. “This time, I have received the invite to inaugurate Dasara. It is extremely a happy thing for me.”

The state government announced last week that Mushtaq would inaugurate the 2025 Mysuru Dasara celebrations. Designated as Karnataka’s Naada Habba (state festival), the annual event showcases the state’s rich cultural tapestry and royal heritage. This year’s festivities will begin on September 22 and culminate on October 2 (Vijayadashami), with grand processions, traditional rituals, and public celebrations planned across Mysuru.

(Also Read: Bengaluru loses ₹572 crore to digital arrest scams in 18 months, 3 fall victim daily: Report)

(With PTI inputs)